Daily COVID cases count tops 900 in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says that another 927 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 26).

This figure includes 05 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas.

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 604,581.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 12,454. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,346.

This is the first time Sri Lanka recorded more than 900 daily cases of Covid-19 in about four months. For the past seven days, the country saw a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.