Daily COVID cases count tops 900 in Sri Lanka

Daily COVID cases count tops 900 in Sri Lanka

January 26, 2022   10:52 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 927 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 26). 

This figure includes 05 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas. 

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 604,581.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 12,454. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,346.

This is the first time Sri Lanka recorded more than 900 daily cases of Covid-19 in about four months. For the past seven days, the country saw a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders

Farmers react to Agri. Minister's statement on crop damage compensation

Farmers react to Agri. Minister's statement on crop damage compensation