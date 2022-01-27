Mainly fair weather to prevail over the island

Except for a few showers in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kalutara District, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

According to the Meteorology Department, the winds will be north-easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph and the sea areas around the island will be unruffled.