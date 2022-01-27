Mainly fair weather to prevail over the island

Mainly fair weather to prevail over the island

January 27, 2022   07:05 am

Except for a few showers in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kalutara District, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

According to the Meteorology Department, the winds will be north-easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph and the sea areas around the island will be unruffled.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders