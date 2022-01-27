Covid-19 booster dose recipients in Sri Lanka exceed 5 million

Covid-19 booster dose recipients in Sri Lanka exceed 5 million

January 27, 2022   07:08 am

Sri Lanka stepped up its inoculation drive against severe disease of Covid-19 with the total number of individuals in the country who have received the booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine crossing the milestone of 5 million.

According to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said this vaccination target was reached after the 30,253 booster doses administered on Thursday (January 26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Countries must focus on exit strategies to come out of pandemic - WHO (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka's electronic & electrical sector exports up by USD 94 million in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

Export earnings of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector hit record high in 2021 (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.26

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

What is happening to paddy fields in Mannar?

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Many newly-imported train compartments already dilapidating

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders

Contact numbers to inform of agents refusing to accept partly-used LPG cylinders