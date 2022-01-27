Covid-19 booster dose recipients in Sri Lanka exceed 5 million

Sri Lanka stepped up its inoculation drive against severe disease of Covid-19 with the total number of individuals in the country who have received the booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine crossing the milestone of 5 million.

According to State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said this vaccination target was reached after the 30,253 booster doses administered on Thursday (January 26).