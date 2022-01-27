Decision on power cuts to be taken today

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is slated to reach a decision on power interruption today, after reconsidering the proposal made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Its chairman, Janaka Ratnayake said a meeting would be convened this afternoon to discuss the matter.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the PUCSL assured that there is no need disrupt the electricity supply as there are sufficient fuel stocks to generate power for three days.

Accordingly, the CEB’s proposal on power cuts will be reconsidered today while taking into account the electricity demand, existing fuel supplies and the amount of electricity that can be generated.

Meanwhile, the privately-owned Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station in Colombo was temporarily shut down for maintenance work, and the national grid lost 162 MW of power as a result.

The PUCSL chairman pledged to make every possible effort to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the next three days.