Body of woman recovered from Mahaweli River

Body of woman recovered from Mahaweli River

January 27, 2022   11:56 am

A body of a woman has been recovered from Mahaweli River in the area of Ilwatura, Gampola.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, the police said. However, according to reports, the woman is said to be in her 50s.

A handbag with nearly Rs. 15,000 in cash was also recovered from the river bank.

Her remains are currently placed at the morgue of Gampola Hospital.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Gampola Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Galle Port to be made a tourism hub

Galle Port to be made a tourism hub

Galle Port to be made a tourism hub

Pirith chanting to invoke blessings on country and people

Pirith chanting to invoke blessings on country and people

Farmers demand compensation for vegetables and other crops

Farmers demand compensation for vegetables and other crops

Risk of dengue in Sri Lanka increases

Risk of dengue in Sri Lanka increases

Health system can manage current uptick in Covid cases - Dr. Hemantha Herath

Health system can manage current uptick in Covid cases - Dr. Hemantha Herath

Govt & ministers are there to provide solutions for crises  Vijitha Herath

Govt & ministers are there to provide solutions for crises  Vijitha Herath

Power supply to be disrupted again?

Power supply to be disrupted again?

Daily Covid-19 cases count surpasses 900 on Wednesday

Daily Covid-19 cases count surpasses 900 on Wednesday