Covid-19 recoveries tally moves up by 249

A total of 249 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 577,030.

As per official figures, approximately 13,786 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

The Epidemiology Unit has added 1,581 more cases of Covid-19, reported between the 01st to 20th of January and experienced delays in receiving test results.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 606,162 positive cases so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 15,346 of them have fallen victim to the virus infection.