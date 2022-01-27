Galle Port to be made a tourism hub

‘Galle Port Development Symposium 2022 was worked off yesterday (January 26) to unveil the Sri Lankan government’s plans to develop Galle Port as a fully-pledged tourist port.

According to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), the expected investment is USD 175 million.

The return on investment from the project is ensured with promising demand of real estate developments connected with tourism, the SLPA said further, noting that this project is open for potential investors through the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Proposals (RFP) process.

Addressing the event, Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena assured that local and foreign investors would be encourages and provided with all necessary facilities expeditiously. The development project will fulfil macroeconomic objectives of achieving people-centric economic aspirations, he said further.

Meanwhile, the SLPA chairman Dr. Prasantha Jayamanne noted that this development project is certainly going to provide many new opportunities not only to local and foreign investors but also to the people of the area as a catalyst to the local economic development.

Under this project, two offshore breakwaters having 850m and 150m length will be constructed to maintain the sufficient calmness in the Galle bay and harbour.

Further, a cruise berth having 150m length and 12.5m draft to accommodate largest cruise vessels in the world will also be constructed.

In addition, a land reclamation project using dredging material of harbour basin and access channel is expected to increase the Galle City land area by another 40 hectares.

The SLPA added that a state-of-art cruise terminal will be constructed, retaining the colonial heritage architecture for cruise clients.

It also pointed out that this development venture would generate hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for local communities.