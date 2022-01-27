No scheduled power cuts until Monday - PUCSL

There will be no scheduled interruptions to the electricity supply until Monday (January 31), the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has assured.

PUCSL chairman Mr. Janaka Ratnayake mentioned this while addressing a media briefing, following the meeting convened this afternoon to reconsider the proposal made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on power cuts.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the PUCSL said there was no need to impose power cuts as there are sufficient fuel stocks to generate power for three days.

Accordingly, the CEB’s proposal on power cuts was reconsidered today while taking into account the electricity demand, existing fuel supplies and the amount of electricity that can be generated.

Meanwhile, the privately-owned Sojitz Kelanitissa Power Station in Colombo was temporarily shut down for maintenance work, and the national grid lost 162 MW of power as a result.

The PUCSL chairman pledged to make every possible effort to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the next three days.