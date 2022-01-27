New guidelines issued for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka
January 27, 2022 04:55 pm
The Director-General of Health Services today (January 27) issued new guidelines for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas during the pandemic of Covid-19.
As per the guidelines, foreign national passport holders who do not possess a valid visa must obtain a landing permit/visa from the Department of Immigration & Emigration prior to their departure from overseas.
In addition, they are required to have travel insurance of at least USD 50,000 including cover for hospitalized treatment for Covid-19 infection.
The guidelines specified that the period of stay in Sri Lanka and additional 14 days should be covered by the insurance.
Refer to the guidelines below:
2022-01-27- Quarantine Measures for Travellers Arriving From Overseas During the Pandemic of COVID-19 by Ada Derana on Scribd