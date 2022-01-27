New guidelines issued for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka

The Director-General of Health Services today (January 27) issued new guidelines for travellers arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas during the pandemic of Covid-19.

As per the guidelines, foreign national passport holders who do not possess a valid visa must obtain a landing permit/visa from the Department of Immigration & Emigration prior to their departure from overseas.

In addition, they are required to have travel insurance of at least USD 50,000 including cover for hospitalized treatment for Covid-19 infection.

The guidelines specified that the period of stay in Sri Lanka and additional 14 days should be covered by the insurance.

Refer to the guidelines below:

2022-01-27- Quarantine Measures for Travellers Arriving From Overseas During the Pandemic of COVID-19 by Ada Derana on Scribd