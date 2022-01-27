Parliament to convene from February 08 - 11

A decision has been taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business to convene parliamentary sessions from February 8th to 11th.

According to the Communications Department of the Parliament, the time has been allotted from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. from February 08-10 for Questions for Oral Answers.

Second Reading of Two Regulations under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act No. 5 of 2015 and the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate on February 8th from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Following the business of the government, the Sri Shakysinharama Viharastha Karyasadhaka Sanvidanaya (Incorporation) Bill is to be moved to the Legislative Standing Committee after the second reading.

It was also decided to proceed with the Second Reading of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines Bill, Judicature (Amendment) Bill, Civil Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill to be taken up for debate on February 9th from 11.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

On February 10th, the Second Reading of the Provincial Councils (Transfer of Stamp Duty) (Amendment) Bill, Special Goods and Services Tax Bill, Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 has been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

From the 8th to the 10th, the time has been allotted from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Motion at the Adjournment Time and from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. time has been set aside for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to set aside February 11th for the Vote of Condolence on the late MP Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, time will not be allotted for Questions for Oral Answers and Questions at the Adjournment Time on the said date.