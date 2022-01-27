Daily Covid-19 cases tally crosses 900 for second straight day

The Ministry of Health says that another 942 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 27).

This figure includes 03 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas.

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 607,104.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 14,705. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,369.

This is the second consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 900 daily cases of Covid-19 in about four months. Over the past week, the country saw a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.