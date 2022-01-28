Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm likely in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kalutara and Kurunegala districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kurunegala, Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankesanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.