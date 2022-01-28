One dead, several others injured after bus falls down precipice

One individual has died while at least 09 others sustained injuries after a bus fell down a precipice in the area of Batalgala on Salankanda-Hatton main road this morning (January 28).

Critically injured passengers have been rushed to the Dickoya Base Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place while transporting a group of employees attached to a private company in Hatton Town.

The police suspect that the speeding bus driver had lost control over the steering.

He has fled the scene following the accident, and the Hatton Police has initiated investigations into the matter.