One dead, several others injured after bus falls down precipice

One dead, several others injured after bus falls down precipice

January 28, 2022   09:31 am

One individual has died while at least 09 others sustained injuries after a bus fell down a precipice in the area of Batalgala on Salankanda-Hatton main road this morning (January 28).

Critically injured passengers have been rushed to the Dickoya Base Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place while transporting a group of employees attached to a private company in Hatton Town.

The police suspect that the speeding bus driver had lost control over the steering.

He has fled the scene following the accident, and the Hatton Police has initiated investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Govt passing laws that put health, agriculture & environment at risk - Pubudu Jayagoda

Govt passing laws that put health, agriculture & environment at risk - Pubudu Jayagoda

CB governor says dollar crisis resolved, but no dollars in the country - Harsha

CB governor says dollar crisis resolved, but no dollars in the country - Harsha

Galle Port Development Symposium kicks off (English)

Galle Port Development Symposium kicks off (English)

CEB trade unions criticize current process of delivering fuel to power plants (English)

CEB trade unions criticize current process of delivering fuel to power plants (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister briefs diplomatic corps on human rights progress (English)

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister briefs diplomatic corps on human rights progress (English)

SLTDA signs MoUs with 08 govt agencies to accelerate tourism investments (English)

SLTDA signs MoUs with 08 govt agencies to accelerate tourism investments (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.27