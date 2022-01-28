Johnston and two accused released from three bribery cases

Johnston and two accused released from three bribery cases

January 28, 2022   10:52 am

Minister Johnston Fernando and two other accused have been released from three bribery cases for using Sathosa employees for political activities from 2010 to 2014, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Ragala this morning (January 28).

They were accused of allegedly using 153 employees of Lanka Sathosa in political activities while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2014 and incurring a loss to the tune of Rs 40 million to the government.

