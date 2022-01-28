Turkey foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Turkey foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka

January 28, 2022   11:22 am

The Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Sri Lanka today (January 28) for a one-day official visit.

Accompanied by a delegation of 13 officials, the Turkish foreign minister arrived reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning.

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya and Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Çavuşoğlu and the Turkish officials upon arrival.

The delegation is scheduled to leave the island later today after concluding the visit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Student critically injured after part of mortar shell explodes

Student critically injured after part of mortar shell explodes

Student critically injured after part of mortar shell explodes

Shortage of nearly 3 million MT of cement in the market

Shortage of nearly 3 million MT of cement in the market

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City tomorrow...

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City tomorrow...

SLPP secures power in three local govt bodies

SLPP secures power in three local govt bodies

Daily Covid-19 cases surpass 900 for second straight day

Daily Covid-19 cases surpass 900 for second straight day

Handunnetti says country's political culture must be changed first

Handunnetti says country's political culture must be changed first

Agri. Minister visits paddy fields cultivated using organic fertilizer

Agri. Minister visits paddy fields cultivated using organic fertilizer

Johnston Fernando released from three bribery cases

Johnston Fernando released from three bribery cases