Turkey foreign minister arrives in Sri Lanka

The Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Sri Lanka today (January 28) for a one-day official visit.

Accompanied by a delegation of 13 officials, the Turkish foreign minister arrived reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning.

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya and Ambassador of Turkey to Sri Lanka accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Çavuşoğlu and the Turkish officials upon arrival.

The delegation is scheduled to leave the island later today after concluding the visit.