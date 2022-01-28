SLAF to get new 12-storied hospital complex

Foundation stone was laid for a new state-of the art proposed 12-storied hospital complex for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) yesterday (Jan 27) under the patronage of Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana received the Defence Secretary upon his arrival at the venue this morning.

A location at Kirimandala Mawatha in Naranhenpita, Colombo 5 was allocated for the proposed Air Force hospital by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in response to a request made by Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Pathirana.

The construction of this 200 bed hospital will be funded by state and Air Force allocations while the SLAF will carry out the construction work with its in-house engineering expertise and manpower.

SLAF has planned to complete five (5) stories of the hospital under the initial phase within three years. Once completed the new medical facility would fulfill a long felt need of the Air Force.

The fully operational hospice could accommodate 200 residential patients of both serving and retired Air Force personnel. It will also serve the medical needs of families of fallen SLAF war heroes as well.

The Air Force Commander presented the Defence Secretary a memento during the occasion.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, senior state officials, former Air Force Commanders, senior Air Force officers and a large number of SLAF personnel were present at the occasion.