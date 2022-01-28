Ranils writ against PCoI recommendations fixed for consideration

January 28, 2022   01:29 pm

The writ application filed by former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe against the recommendations of the Presidential Commission to Investigate into Political Victimization has been fixed for consideration on March 30, 2022.

The petition was taken up before the Appeals Court bench consisting of Judges Nishshanka Bandula Karunaratne, Lateef Thaheer and D.M. Samarakoon today (Jan. 28).

In his petition, the UNP leader and parliamentarian requested the court to issue a writ order quashing the panel’s recommendations against him and also sought an interim order preventing the implementation of the recommendations until the hearing of the petition is concluded.

Mr. Wickremesinghe stated that information had been reported that the respondents had carried out an investigation into the Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat which was established during the period of the Good Governance Government and that subsequently, the media had reported on several recommendations presented by the commission that would also have an effect on him.

He pointed out that the commission has not presented any charge sheet against him and that it had also not adequately inquired for explanations from him either. The former Prime Minister also noted that the Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat was established based on a decision taken by the then Cabinet of Ministers and that all of its expenses had been incurred in accordance with the law.

Mr. Wickremesinghe accused the Presidential Commission of Inquiry of conducting investigations in an unlawful manner and in violation of the legal principal of natural justice while also stating that its recommendations are severely prejudicial towards him.

