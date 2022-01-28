Sri Lankas export revenue grows 23% in 2021

Sri Lankas export revenue grows 23% in 2021

January 28, 2022   02:11 pm

Sri Lanka has recorded an export revenue of USD 15.12 billion for the year 2021, according to Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena. 

This is an increase of 23% compared to the previous year (2020), when the export revenue was reported as USD 12.34 billion. 

For the first time in the country’s history, merchandise exports crossed the USD 12 billion mark in 2021 and earned USD 12.5 billion. It is well above the export target of 2021 and a growth of 24% compared to 2020.

It is also noteworthy that monthly trade export earnings have crossed the $ 1 billion mark in the first eight months of 2021.

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena extended his special thanks to the country’s exporters for achieving the expected target by earning USD 15.1 billion through the export of Sri Lanka’s goods and services in 2021.

With the government’s decision to expedite vaccinations for the country’s workforce, the hard work and commitment of industrialists is now yielding successful results, he further said. 

