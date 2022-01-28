Special traffic plan in Colombo due to Independence Day rehearsals

Sri Lanka Police today announced special traffic arraignments that will be in place around Independence Square in Colombo due to the rehearsals for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The 74th Independence Day celebration of Sri Lanka is scheduled to commence at 6.00 a.m. on February 04 at Independence Square in Colombo.

Accordingly, the rehearsals for the parade will be held daily from tomorrow (29) between 7.00 a.m. and 2.00 p.m.

Traffic movement on the following roads will be restricted during this time period: