Customs seize illegally imported beetroot hidden inside two containers

Sri Lanka Customs has detected 16,000 kilograms of illegally imported beetroot concealed inside a shipment of potatoes that had arrived from Pakistan.

Customs officers at the Gray Line 2 container inspection yard under the Central Cargo Examination Division of Sri Lanka Customs today inspected two suspicious refrigerated containers imported into Sri Lanka from Pakistan.

The two containers were ordered by a company based in Wattala from a company in India. The contents of the containers were declared to Sri Lanka Customs as 53,000 kilograms of potatoes.

However, during the examination the Customs Officers have found 16,000 kilograms of beetroot with a market value over Rs. 3 million rupees hidden inside the containers. The beetroot was packed in bags similar to bags containing potatoes and subtly hidden in the deep end of the containers.

The wharf clerk who came to clear the goods has been detained by the Customs and he is being questioned ascertain more information, Customs said.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Customs officers at the Gray Line 2 container inspection yard under the Central Cargo Examination Division of the Sri Lanka Customs.

At the conclusion of the Customs Inquiry the contrabands shall be forfeited and penalties shall be imposed on the persons responsible, the Customs Media Spokesman said.