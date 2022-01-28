Coronavirus: 961 new cases detected in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus: 961 new cases detected in Sri Lanka

January 28, 2022   09:31 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 961 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country today (28).

This figure includes 04 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas while the rest are community cases.

This is the third consecutive day that the daily count of new cases has surpassed the 900 mark. 

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Sri Lanka thus far to 608,065.

15,365 patients infected with the virus are currently undergoing treatment across the island. 

