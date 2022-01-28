Suspect arrested over grenade at church linked to two other incidents

January 28, 2022   11:31 pm

Investigations have uncovered that chief suspect arrested in connection with hand grenade placed at a church in Borella, was also responsible for two similar incidents reported from separate locations.

Speaking at a press briefing today (28), the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Major General (Retd) Jagath Alwis said that it has been uncovered that the suspect was also connected to the incidents of hand grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple premises.

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals working at the church based on CCTV footage. 

He stated that following investigations it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church. The secretary said that the individual in question was identified and apprehended with great effort while during interrogation he had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him. 

Police then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who proceeds to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at the private hospital and the Bellanwila Temple. 

The Secretary further stated that further action will be taken on the advice of the Attorney General after presenting the relevant facts.

