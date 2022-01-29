Thundershowers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occurs at Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Chilaw via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Chilaw via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.