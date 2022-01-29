Thundershowers expected in parts of the country

Thundershowers expected in parts of the country

January 29, 2022   07:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occurs at Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Chilaw via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Chilaw via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka happy with EU's choice of priorities - Foreign Minister GL Peiris (English)

Sri Lanka happy with EU's choice of priorities - Foreign Minister GL Peiris (English)

Sri Lanka's first ever 'Coffee Festival' kicks off (English)

Sri Lanka's first ever 'Coffee Festival' kicks off (English)

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City tomorrow... (English)

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City tomorrow... (English)

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.01.28

Puttalam HC refuses bail to lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah

Puttalam HC refuses bail to lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah