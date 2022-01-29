Sri Lankas vaccination campaign completes one year

Sri Lankas vaccination campaign completes one year

January 29, 2022   07:51 am

Sri Lanka today marked one year since the start of its Covid-19 vaccination programme. 

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said that a total of 35,634,492 doses vaccines have been administered within this period so far.

This includes 23,029,353 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, 7,798,598 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2,899,460 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Meanwhile approximately 1,592,162 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 314,924 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have also been administered in the country. 

First dose: 16,626,011

Second dose: 13,911,181

Booster dose: 5,097,305

