Focus on promoting trade between Sri Lanka and Turkey

January 29, 2022   10:43 am

Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoğlu said that attention has been directed towards promoting trade between Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister said this while speaking at a meeting held with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday evening (28).

Minister Cavuşoğlu pointed out that the diversification of trade will open up the Turkish market to a wide range of Sri Lankan products. The Turkish Foreign Minister also said that steps would be taken to educate his country’s entrepreneurs about investment opportunities available in Sri Lanka.

Extending wishes from the Turkish President to President Rajapaksa, Minister Cavuşoğlu renewed the invitation made last year to visit Turkey.

President Rajapaksa thanked the Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister for the assistance provided by Turkey to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.

Ambassador of Turkey R. Demet Sekercioglu, Special Advisor Koray Ertas, Spokesperson Tanju Bilgic, Head of Chancery at the Turkish Embassy Muhammed Bilal Sagalm, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage were also present.

