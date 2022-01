A 15-year-old boy has died after falling off the top floor of a seven-storey building in Bambalapitiya.

The teenager had fallen off a seven-storey building located at Crester Place in Bambalapitiya last evening (28).

Police said the boy, who is a resident of the area, had succumbed to critical injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Bambalapitiya Police are conducting further investigations.