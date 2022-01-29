Maximum retail price on locally bottled drinking water removed

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification removing the maximum retail prices imposed on locally bottled drinking water.

The gazette dated January 28, 2022 has been issued by the CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under the powers vested by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

The Consumer Affairs Authority thereby rescinds Order No. 51 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2090/46 dated 28th September, 2018 which had imposed maximum prices on locally bottled drinking water.