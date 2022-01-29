Maximum retail price on locally bottled drinking water removed

Maximum retail price on locally bottled drinking water removed

January 29, 2022   03:43 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification removing the maximum retail prices imposed on locally bottled drinking water.

The gazette dated January 28, 2022 has been issued by the CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, under the powers vested by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

The Consumer Affairs Authority thereby rescinds Order No. 51 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2090/46 dated 28th September, 2018 which had imposed maximum prices on locally bottled drinking water.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two killed in fatal crash on the expressway

Two killed in fatal crash on the expressway

Two killed in fatal crash on the expressway

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City

What happened to the traditional paddy farmers?

What happened to the traditional paddy farmers?

Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament tests positive for Covid-19

Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament tests positive for Covid-19

New price of a kilogram of Ponni Samba Rice

New price of a kilogram of Ponni Samba Rice

Two killed in fatal cash on expressway

Two killed in fatal cash on expressway

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021 (English)

Sri Lanka's export revenue grows 23% in 2021 (English)