STF officer found dead with gunshot wound to head

The body of an officer of the Police Special Task Force (STF) who is believed to have died from gunshot wounds has been discovered.

The remains have been placed at the Diyathalawa Base Hospital while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

It is reported that the deceased, a 54-year-old officer, was attached to the STF camp in Haputale.

Ada Derana reporter said that the body was found with a bullet wound in the forehead of the deceased.

Police investigations are ongoing with regard to the death.