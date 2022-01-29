Five go missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella; 4 bodies recovered

UPDATE: (7.05 p.m.) - Four bodies have been recovered so far after five persons were reported missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella in Ettampitiya.

Search operations are continuing to recover the other body, police said.

Police earlier said that one body has been recovered so far after five persons were reported missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella in Ettampitiya.

A group of around 11 persons wee bathing in the location when five of them were suddenly swept away by strong currents and had drowned.

Police said that of the 05 missing persons, the body of one of the drowning victims, a young female, has been recovered.

Search operations are continuing to locate the other missing persons which includes three small girls and a small boy.