Five go missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella; 4 bodies recovered

Five go missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella; 4 bodies recovered

January 29, 2022   07:05 pm

UPDATE: (7.05 p.m.) - Four bodies have been recovered so far after five persons were reported missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella in Ettampitiya.

Search operations are continuing to recover the other body, police said. 

Police earlier said that one body has been recovered so far after five persons were reported missing while bathing at Gerandi Ella in Ettampitiya. 

A group of around 11 persons wee bathing in the location when five of them were suddenly swept away by strong currents and had drowned. 

Police said that of the 05 missing persons, the body of one of the drowning victims, a young female, has been recovered.

Search operations are continuing to locate the other missing persons which includes three small girls and a small boy. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Two killed in fatal crash on the expressway

Two killed in fatal crash on the expressway

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City

Derana Beach Concert at Colombo Port City

What happened to the traditional paddy farmers?

What happened to the traditional paddy farmers?

Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament tests positive for Covid-19

Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament tests positive for Covid-19

New price of a kilogram of Ponni Samba Rice

New price of a kilogram of Ponni Samba Rice

Two killed in fatal cash on expressway

Two killed in fatal cash on expressway

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as of yesterday