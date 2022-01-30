Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur at Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and Puttalam.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.