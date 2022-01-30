IOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week?

IOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week?

January 30, 2022   09:45 am

Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge says that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) would be able to directly purchase fuel through the Indian Oil Company (IOC) tomorrow and the day after. 

He said a decision is expected to be taken tomorrow regarding the fuel required by the CEB for next week. 

He also said that a program will be launched to obtain electricity from private power plants in the short term. 

Speaking further, Minister Lokuge said that for now the CEB is receiving fuel supplies and that from Monday they have to find a way to obtain fuel for the next week. He said discussions have been held with IOC for this purpose. 

He said that are working on maintaining the power supply without any disruptions as per the instructions of the President.  

The minister expressed hope they would be able to obtain fuel from IOC and said this is being discussed with the Finance Ministry. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shehan Semasinghe claims opposition is in crisis

Shehan Semasinghe claims opposition is in crisis

Shehan Semasinghe claims opposition is in crisis

People who destroyed this country are talking about forming govts - Mahindananda

People who destroyed this country are talking about forming govts - Mahindananda

Pubudu Jayagoda on why the people are terrified

Pubudu Jayagoda on why the people are terrified

LIOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week

LIOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week

A caste was made even for the vaccine  Dullas

A caste was made even for the vaccine  Dullas

Special vaccination programme

Special vaccination programme

Sri Lanka showed resistance to withstand quarantine curfew  WHO Country Rep. (English)

Sri Lanka showed resistance to withstand quarantine curfew  WHO Country Rep. (English)

Sri Lanka's COVID vaccination campaign completes one year (English)

Sri Lanka's COVID vaccination campaign completes one year (English)