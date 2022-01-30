IOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week?

Minister of Power Gamini Lokuge says that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) would be able to directly purchase fuel through the Indian Oil Company (IOC) tomorrow and the day after.

He said a decision is expected to be taken tomorrow regarding the fuel required by the CEB for next week.

He also said that a program will be launched to obtain electricity from private power plants in the short term.

Speaking further, Minister Lokuge said that for now the CEB is receiving fuel supplies and that from Monday they have to find a way to obtain fuel for the next week. He said discussions have been held with IOC for this purpose.

He said that are working on maintaining the power supply without any disruptions as per the instructions of the President.

The minister expressed hope they would be able to obtain fuel from IOC and said this is being discussed with the Finance Ministry.