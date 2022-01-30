Five held at BIA over attempt to smuggle foreign currency

January 30, 2022   10:24 am

Sri Lanka Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have apprehended five individuals who were attempting to smuggle large amounts of foreign currency out of the country. 

The suspects were arrested as a result of a lengthy investigation by the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs.

A spokesman said that foreign currency valued at around Rs. 25 million were found concealed inside the luggage of the arrested suspects, who were preparing to board a flight to Dubai yesterday (29). 

The foreign currency seized from them includes 95,000 US dollars, 18,000 euros and 37,000 Saudi Riyals.

Sri Lanka Customs is conducting further investigations into the suspects. 

