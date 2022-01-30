Mobile vaccination centres to administer booster dose

Mobile vaccination centres to administer booster dose

January 30, 2022   01:54 pm

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that a special vaccination programme will be implemented in the coming weeks. 

Accordingly, mobile vaccination centres will be deployed to administer the booster dose, he said. 

Speaking during an event in Diyatalawa, he said that there has been an increase in Covid-19 infections over the past couple of days and therefore urged the people who have not yet received the booster dose to get it as soon as possible. 

The Army Chief said that under the instructions of the President, the country’s tri-forces personnel including members of the Sri Lanka Army were utilized to commence special vaccination centres in order to vaccinate every citizen of the country. 

He said that are expecting administer the vaccine through mobile centres within the next two weeks. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shehan Semasinghe claims opposition is in crisis

Shehan Semasinghe claims opposition is in crisis

People who destroyed this country are talking about forming govts - Mahindananda

People who destroyed this country are talking about forming govts - Mahindananda

Pubudu Jayagoda on why the people are terrified

Pubudu Jayagoda on why the people are terrified

LIOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week

LIOC to supply fuel to CEB from next week

A caste was made even for the vaccine  Dullas

A caste was made even for the vaccine  Dullas

Special vaccination programme

Special vaccination programme

Sri Lanka showed resistance to withstand quarantine curfew  WHO Country Rep. (English)

Sri Lanka showed resistance to withstand quarantine curfew  WHO Country Rep. (English)