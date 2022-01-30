Mobile vaccination centres to administer booster dose

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that a special vaccination programme will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Accordingly, mobile vaccination centres will be deployed to administer the booster dose, he said.

Speaking during an event in Diyatalawa, he said that there has been an increase in Covid-19 infections over the past couple of days and therefore urged the people who have not yet received the booster dose to get it as soon as possible.

The Army Chief said that under the instructions of the President, the country’s tri-forces personnel including members of the Sri Lanka Army were utilized to commence special vaccination centres in order to vaccinate every citizen of the country.

He said that are expecting administer the vaccine through mobile centres within the next two weeks.