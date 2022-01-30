Drowning at Gerandi Ella: body of fifth victim recovered

Drowning at Gerandi Ella: body of fifth victim recovered

January 30, 2022   06:41 pm

Following search operations carried out for several hours, the body of the fifth drowning victim at Gerandi Ella missing since last evening has been recovered today (30).

Ada Derana reporter said the body of a 22-year-old female reported missing following the incident was discovered this evening.

A group of around 11 persons, who are residents of Nawala Road in Ettampitiya, had arrived at Gerandi Ella last evening (29) to bathe. While they had been bathing at the location five of them including four females and a male were suddenly swept away by strong currents.

Accordingly, the four young females (aged 19-23) and a young male (23) were reported missing and feared drowned. 

Four of the bodies had been recovered within yesterday as a result of search operations carried out by the police with assistance from residents in the area. 

The drowning victims reportedly includes two sisters from the same family. 

