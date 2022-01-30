Sri Lanka confirms another 20 coronavirus deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 20 coronavirus related deaths for January 29, pushing the country’s death toll from the virus since the start of the pandemic to 15,420.

This includes 13 males and 07 female patients while surprisingly 03 of the victims, two males and a female, are below the age of 30 years.

Five are between the ages 30-59 years while the other 12 are in the age group of 60 years and above.