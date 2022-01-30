Two detained for egg attack on Anura Kumaras car

Two detained for egg attack on Anura Kumaras car

January 30, 2022   09:27 pm

A group of individuals had reportedly hurled eggs at the vehicle of JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Gampaha district convention of the National People’s Power, which was held in Kalgedihena today (30).

Party supporters had managed to capture two individuals involved in the incident and hand them over to police. 

The convention was held at a private reception hall in Kalgedihena while as the leader of the was arriving at the venue several persons who had gathered near its entrance had thrown eggs at his car.

Party supporters had captured two individuals suspected of being involved while they have claimed that they had arrived with a group of around 16 others who had immediately fled the scene. The suspects were handed over to Nittambuwa Police. 

