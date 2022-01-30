Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases detected in Sri Lanka

January 30, 2022   09:51 pm

The Health Ministry says another 1,056 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (30), as the country’s daily count of new Covid-19 cases surpassed 1,000 once again after four months. 

Out of the 1,054 persons to test positive for the virus today, two individuals had arrived in the country from overseas while the rest are community infections. 

This is the first time that the daily count of new Covid-19 cases in the country has exceeded 1,000 since the end of September last year. 

Meanwhile the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far climbs to 610,103 with this. 

