Man dies after legs were brutally severed using mechanical saw

January 31, 2022   11:56 am

A man has succumbed to injuries after his legs were mercilessly severed using a mechanical saw over a personal dispute, the police said.

The incident took place in the area of Mahangoda in Katugastota police area.

The 32-year-old victim is reportedly a resident of Poholiyadda area in Galagedara.

A suspect, aged 54 years, has been arrested over the incident and the mechanical saw used in the murder was also seized by the police.

Katugastota Police is probing the incident further.

In another development, man from Gokarella police area has murdered his mother.

According to reports, the son who is said to be mentally challenged had stabbed his 65-year-old mother in the head using an iron stake.

The victim was residing in Dehelgamuwa, Ibbagamuwa.

Gokarella Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrator.

