Existing health guidelines for Covid-19 mitigation extended

Sri Lanka today (January 31) extended the existing health guidelines to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 for another month.

According to Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath, the new circular on the health guidelines is effective until February 28.

The situation was reviewed in late December last year and revised guidelines were issued for the period thereafter until January 31.

Dr. Herath stated that the previously issued circular will be in effect during this period and urged the general public to adhere to the guidelines.