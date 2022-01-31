No scheduled power outages until further notice - PUCSL

January 31, 2022   02:45 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has declared that there will be no scheduled power interruptions in the country until further notice. 

The electricity sector regulator convened a meeting earlier today to review the current situation and to decide whether it is necessary to impose scheduled power cuts.

On January 27, the PUCSL, after reviewing the situation at power plants and the availability of fuel stocks required by them, stated that scheduled interruptions to the electricity supply until today.

Meanwhile, the third generator at the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai has been repaired after it broke down recently and 160 MW of electricity was added to the national grid today.

This generator, which adds 300 MW of electricity in total to the national grid, experienced a sudden malfunction in early December, 2021.

Following the breakdown, the Kelanitissa power plant had been supplying 300 MW of electricity to the national grid, in lieu of the 3rd generator at the Lakvijaya power plant.

