Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has firmly denied the reports claiming that he was involved in the incident in which eggs were hurled at the vehicle of JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In a social media post, Minister Ranatunga stated that he “vehemently rejects” the reports and that he “strongly condemns” the attack as the Gampaha District leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Further, the lawmaker said, “as a person who recognizes and respects one’s democratic right to hold a political rally not only in the Gampaha District but anywhere else,” he has called for a comprehensive investigation to be conducted into the matter.

Minister Ranatunga also posted a letter he has sent to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) requesting him to take the necessary legal measures to conduct an impartial and proper investigation in this regard and to bring those responsible to book.

He raised doubts as to whether this incident was aimed at jeopardizing the trust the people have put in the government and law enforcement bodies.

It was reported yesterday that a group of individuals had hurled eggs at the JVP leader’s vehicle at the Gampaha District convention of the National People’s Power, which took place at a private reception hall in Kalgedihena.

As the leader of the was arriving at the venue several persons who had gathered near its entrance had thrown eggs at his car.

Party supporters had captured two individuals suspected of being involved while they have claimed that they had arrived with a group of around 16 others who had immediately fled the scene. The suspects were then handed over to Nittambuwa Police.