Multiple train journeys cancelled today due to coronavirus exposure

Sri Lanka Railways says it is compelled to cancel 14 train journeys in total today (January 31) as several locomotive operators have tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, 06 trains operating on the Main Line, 02 on the Coastal Line, 03 on the Puttalam Lime, 02 on the Kelani Valley Line and the train travelling to Kurunegala on the Northern Line were called off today.

The railway department said it would take necessary measures to minimize the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the train cancellations.

Reportedly, 05 locomotive operators at Maradana have contracted the virus and 17 others have been identified as their close contacts. In addition, 03 locomotive operators each at Matara, Chilaw and Aluthgama, 02 at Polgahawela, one each in Maho, Anuradhapura and Batticaloa, 07 in Kandy and 05 in Nawalapitiya have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.