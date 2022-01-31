Multiple train journeys cancelled today due to coronavirus exposure

Multiple train journeys cancelled today due to coronavirus exposure

January 31, 2022   04:56 pm

Sri Lanka Railways says it is compelled to cancel 14 train journeys in total today (January 31) as several locomotive operators have tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, 06 trains operating on the Main Line, 02 on the Coastal Line, 03 on the Puttalam Lime, 02 on the Kelani Valley Line and the train travelling to Kurunegala on the Northern Line were called off today.

The railway department said it would take necessary measures to minimize the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the train cancellations.

Reportedly, 05 locomotive operators at Maradana have contracted the virus and 17 others have been identified as their close contacts. In addition, 03 locomotive operators each at Matara, Chilaw and Aluthgama, 02 at Polgahawela, one each in Maho, Anuradhapura and Batticaloa, 07 in Kandy and 05 in Nawalapitiya have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations

Rehearsals for Independence Day celebrations

Revelation about egg attack on Anura Kumara's car

Revelation about egg attack on Anura Kumara's car

Decision on power interruptions to be taken today

Decision on power interruptions to be taken today

Mobile vaccination centres from today to administer booster dose

Mobile vaccination centres from today to administer booster dose

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

EDB chairman on how coffee became first product of the export village concept (English)

EDB chairman on how coffee became first product of the export village concept (English)

Sri Lanka Police to create database of narcotic users

Sri Lanka Police to create database of narcotic users