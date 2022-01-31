Daily COVID cases surpass 1,000 for second consecutive day

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,082 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (January 31).

This figure includes 06 persons who had arrived in the country from overseas.

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 611,185.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 17,312. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,441.

This is the second consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19. For nearly two weeks, the country has been seeing a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.