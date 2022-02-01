Tuition classes for A/L candidates banned from tonight

Tuition classes and other related activities aimed at candidates of 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be banned from midnight today (Feb. 01) until the exam concludes on March 05.

Accordingly, conducting and organizing tuition classes, seminars, workshops and lectures in respect of this exam are strictly prohibited during the aforementioned period.

In addition, the ban extends to printing, distributing mock question papers and publishing posters, banners and flyers through electronic or printed media or possessing them.

The 2021 (2022) Advanced Level Examination is scheduled to be held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres. A total of 345,242 candidates are expected to sit for the exam this time.

Meanwhile, all invigilators have been instructed to ensure that the time is accurately on an electronic clock during the conduct of the exam.