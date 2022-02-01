Sri Lanka to procure 450,000 barrels of crude oil from Cyprus

Sri Lanka to procure 450,000 barrels of crude oil from Cyprus

February 1, 2022   10:46 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to purchase 450,000 barrels of crude oil from a Cyprus-based company for the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery through a 180-day loan scheme.

The government stated that the Terra Nevis Group in Cyprus has made an uninvited proposal to supply crude oil required for the refinery.

Through this arrangement, the refinery will be able to obtain the necessary crude oil stocks by July 2022.

The proposal to supply crude oil under the 180-day loan scheme was evaluated by the Special Standing Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers and it has recommended supplying a shipment of 450,000 barrels, the government said.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal made by the Minister of Energy to procure crude oil in accordance with that recommendation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Economic policy followed in the country after 1978 is wrong - Tilvin

Economic policy followed in the country after 1978 is wrong - Tilvin

Sri Lanka surpasses 1,000 daily COVID cases for second straight day

Sri Lanka surpasses 1,000 daily COVID cases for second straight day

Multiple train journeys cancelled today due to Covid-19 exposure (English)

Multiple train journeys cancelled today due to Covid-19 exposure (English)

Local, foreign surfers take part in ''Ride My Wave'' competition at Hikkaduwa Beach (English)

Local, foreign surfers take part in ''Ride My Wave'' competition at Hikkaduwa Beach (English)

''Serendipity Trails'': SLTDA, EU & USAID kick off first long-distance walking track (English)

''Serendipity Trails'': SLTDA, EU & USAID kick off first long-distance walking track (English)

Electricity demand for February can be managed - PUCSL (English)

Electricity demand for February can be managed - PUCSL (English)

PM directs to start vocational courses aimed at foreign employment

PM directs to start vocational courses aimed at foreign employment