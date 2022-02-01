Cabinet nod to purchase 40,000 MT of diesel from IOC

Cabinet nod to purchase 40,000 MT of diesel from IOC

February 1, 2022   11:10 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy has held a discussion with the Indian Oil Company (IOC) to procure 40,000 metric tons of diesel and 40,000 metric tons of petrol.

As a result, the Indian Oil Company has agreed to supply a shipment of 40,000 metric tons of diesel, the government said.

The proposal tabled by the Minister of Energy to take further measures to procure this oil consignment was thereby approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

