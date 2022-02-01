Third generator at Norochcholai power plant malfunctions again

The third generator at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai, which was recently added to the national grid following repairs, has been deactivated again due to a technical fault.

According to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the national grid is expected to lose 270 MW of power as a result.

This generator at the Lakvijaya power plant was connected to the national grid yesterday after it was rectified. This generator, which adds 300 MW of electricity in total to the national grid, experienced a sudden malfunction in early December, 2021.

Following the breakdown of this generator last month, the Kelanitissa power plant had been supplying 300 MW of electricity to the national grid in its lieu.