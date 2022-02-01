Podi Lassie further remanded

February 1, 2022   02:59 pm

Notorious underworld figure Janith Madushanka, who was operating under the alias ‘Podi Lassie’, has been further remanded.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Ragala earlier today (February 01).

‘Podi Lassie’ was arrested on suspicion of peddling drugs along with a group of officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

During the court proceedings, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the judge that probes on the suspect are still in progress.

Accordingly, ‘Podi Lassie’ was ordered to be kept in remand custody until February 15.

