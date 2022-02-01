Coronavirus: 417 more recoveries reported in Sri Lanka

February 1, 2022   03:26 pm

A total of 417 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 578,849.

As per official figures, approximately 16,895 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 611,185 positive cases and 15,441 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

