Power cuts experienced in parts of the island

Several areas in the country are currently experiencing disruptions to the power supply, Ada Derana learns.

Against this backdrop, the third generator at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai, which was recently added to the national grid following repairs, was deactivated again today due to a technical fault.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) stated that the national grid would lose 270 MW of power as a result.

However, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) later gave an assurance that there is no need to impose power cuts even if the third generator at the Lakvijaya Power Plant is inactive.